Selling Sunset star Maya Vander welcomes ‘rainbow baby’ with husband David Miller

Maya Vander has announced the birth of her “rainbow baby”, a daughter named Emma Reign.

Just days after revealing her pregnancy, the Selling Sunset star confirmed she welcomed a baby girl with her husband David Miller this week in a post shared on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of them in the hospital, the 39-year-old wrote: “Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby!”

“This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”

“Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful ❤️ and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold, but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;).”

The news comes after Maya suffered a devastating miscarriage last year, just six months after she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant in December 2021.

At the time she wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone.”

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date ‘question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙.”

Just six months later, Maya shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage.

She told her Instagram followers at the time: “I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks …following my stillbirth… but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!”

The reality star went on to credit her husband David Miller and her two children Aiden and Elle for bringing “joy and happiness” into her life.

She added: “Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted.”