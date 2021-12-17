Selling Sunset star Maya Vander opens up about loss of baby boy: ‘We don’t know what happened’

Maya Vander has opened up about the devastating loss of her third child, who she named Mason.

Last week, the Selling Sunset star told fans she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant, after doctors discovered her baby had no heartbeat at a regular weekly checkup.

During an interview with E! News, the real estate agent said they “don’t know what happened” their precious son, and revealed she had to deliver him alone after her husband David Miller contracted Covid-19.

Maya said: “I never got COVID, but because my husband was still testing positive, he wasn’t allowed to be in the delivery room with me so I had to basically be by myself.”

“I didn’t have time to think why my husband is not here with me.”

The 39-year-old explained: “Prior to my regular weekly checkup, I felt less movements and I went to a private ultrasound just to make sure there are heartbeats—and everything was fine.”

“Then, a few days later, I went to my regular gyno appointment and they couldn’t find the heartbeat. I did an ultrasound and they confirmed, unfortunately, that the baby died.”

“It was just a matter of like, ‘I’m 38 weeks. I need to have a delivery. I need to go to the hospital and deliver the baby.'”

“I just went to the hospital and I went to a delivery, and unfortunately the outcome was not what I was anticipating.”

Maya continued: “We didn’t know what to do first. I’m like, I don’t even want to see the baby and get attached but then I’m like, you know what? It is my baby. It is my son.”

“We don’t know what happened. We sent the body to an autopsy and hopefully we will have some answers. That can take 30 to 45 days, unfortunately.”

“It’s a very tough process to look at your baby basically dead. I don’t wish it on anyone.”

“I didn’t have the chance to connect to him as much but it just kills me that he didn’t get the love that I could’ve possibly given him, because I was ready. I was so ready for a third kid,” the reality star said.

“And it’s just not fair to him. I just don’t know what happened, so that’s the closure that I still don’t have. Maybe we with the autopsy we’ll get the closure, but as of now everything is a big question mark.”

The couple are hosting a funeral for their baby son this weekend, and Maya said she knows it will be a tough day.

“We went yesterday to the funeral home. Basically you have the baby in a casket. It’s very heavy. We wanted to see him again to say goodbye. It’s very hard mentally to do it but we did it, me and my husband,” she explained.

“And tomorrow we’ll do the burial. I’m sure it’s going to be a very tough day for us. I do want to be done with it already, so I can kind of let go, in a way. One day at a time.”

Maya also said the support she’s received from people online has helped her deal with the loss.

“I wish I could just be a strong person and just brush everything off, but it’s just not the case. People know my pregnancy because of the show, so a lot of women reach out to me. They send me emails. They share their stories,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)

“It helps me to read—and especially a lot of them did have a successful delivery and a baby after. That’s something that I would really like to have: I really would like to have another baby and have a nice sweet experience at the end.”

When asked if her Selling Sunset castmates have been there to support her, the real estate agent added: “They always check on me. They text me. They do what they can do to support.”

“I think they were all shocked and very, very sad for me, and they’ve been just very supportive. Very, very sweet. All of them.”

Maya shares two kids with her husband Dave – daughter Elle, 19 months, and son Aiden, 2.

If you are looking for support or information regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact the Miscarriage Association of Ireland at www.miscarriage.ie.