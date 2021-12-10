Selling Sunset star Maya Vander announces loss of baby at 38 weeks

Maya Vander has announced the tragic loss of her third child.

In a devastating post on Instagram today, the Selling Sunset star revealed she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

Maya wrote: “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone,” she continued.

“What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me.”

“Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date ‘question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙,” she added.

The real estate agent shares two kids with her husband Dave – daughter Elle, 19 months, and son Aiden, 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Vander (SELLING SUNSET) (@themayavander)