Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young welcomes first child with husband Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young has welcomed her first child with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

The Selling Sunset star gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on January 31.

The 34-year-old shared the news with her 3 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

Alongside a snap of her newborn, Heather penned: “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23.”

“Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

While this is Heather’s first child, Tarek is also the father to a daughter Taylor, 11, and a son Brayden, 6, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack Hall.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine last July, the couple revealed they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when Heather fell pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Heather, 34, and Tarek, 40, first started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October 2021.

The Selling Sunset star confessed: “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together.”

“I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

“But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

“I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited,” Tarek added.

Heather continued: “He’s such a good dad. That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him.”

“Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he’s just so obsessed with them. And he’s such a doting, amazing dad. I can’t wait to see him with our baby.”