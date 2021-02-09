Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young gets tattoo tribute for fiancé ahead of Valentine’s Day

The real estate agent got engaged to US TV star Tarek El Moussa back in July

Heather Rae Young has gotten a tattoo tribute for her fiancée Tarek El Moussa ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The real estate agent turned reality star got engaged to her US TV star beau back in July.

Taking to Instagram, the Selling Sunset star showed off the inking on her stomach, which reads: “Yes sir, Mr El Moussa.”

She captioned the post: “Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever.”

The TV host commented on the post: “Forever and ever and ever❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Fans commented underneath the post with dividing opinions on the new ink, with one writing: “I love you, but I hate hate the tattoo.”

A second user wrote: “So cute Heather!! Love you both ❤️”, while a third asked: “It is cute but is that removable???😮😂😍”

The couple got engaged in July while the couple were celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip.

Tarek told PEOPLE exclusively that the island is a “special place” for the couple, and they “love to be on the boat together”.

According to the publication Heather was treated to an ombré flower arrangement using over 5,000 stems of her favourite blooms, including roses, peonies, dahlias, ranunculus, butterfly lisianthus and hydrangeas.

Dressed in a tuxedo, Tarek got down on one knee in the sand and he had already asked her parent’s permission to ask for her hand in marriage.