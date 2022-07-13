Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young expecting first child with husband Tarek El Moussa

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post, which featured photos of the real-estate agent showing off her growing baby bump.

They captioned the post: “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍.”

Heather is already step-mom to Tarek’s two children Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with his ex Christina Hall.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple revealed they were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments when Heather fell pregnant.

“It was a huge shock,” she said. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

“I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Heather, 34, and Tarek, 40, first started dating in 2019 and tied the knot late last year.

The Selling Sunset star confessed: “When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together.”

“I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They’re such incredible kids and I love them so much.”

“But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

“I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited,” Tarek added.

Heather continued: “He’s such a good dad. That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him.”

“Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he’s just so obsessed with them. And he’s such a doting, amazing dad. I can’t wait to see him with our baby.”