Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young defends her tattoo tribute to her fiancé Tarek El Moussa

The tattoo raised eyebrows on social media last week

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young defends her tattoo tribute to her...

Heather Rae Young has defended her tattoo tribute to her fiancé Tarek El Moussa.

Last week, the Selling Sunset star unveiled a tattoo which read “Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa” in script on her backside.

However, Heather was forced to delete the photo of her new ink from Instagram, after receiving some nasty comments.

During an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop this week, the couple denied wild speculation that the tattoo is about her being subservient.

Heather explained: “I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband. I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name.”

“And it is a special thing that we do around the house – Daddy is the boss, I’m the Queen of the house. We do it with the kids.”

The real-estate agent said the family often say “yes sir, daddy” or “yes sir, Mr. El Moussa” at home, and Tarek says “Yes ma’am, Mrs. El Moussa.”

Tarek shares two kids – Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5 – with his ex Christina Haack.

Addressing the dramatic response to her tattoo, Heather said people took her new ink “completely out of context.”

“People blew it up to something it completely wasn’t, it was just something sweet between us,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung)