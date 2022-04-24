Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan shares update on her relationship with Micah McDonald

Emma Hernan has shared an update on her relationship with Micah McDonald.

The Selling Sunset star grew close to her client in the fifth season of the hit reality show, which joined Netflix on Friday.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about where she and Micah stand today, Emma gushed: “Me and Micah definitely have something special. We’re definitely still enjoying each other’s company.”

The 29-year-old said she and Micah have not defined their relationship, and are taking things slow.

Emma splits her time between Los Angeles and Boston, where she runs her frozen food business Emma Leigh & Co, while Micah’s home base is in Texas.

She continued: “I’ve done the long-distance thing for so long that it would be nice to have a relationship where they’re in the same, at least, state.”

“Obviously, [our relationship has] progressed a little bit [from where season 5 ends]. We’ve become closer. But it’s right about there. So, we’ll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?”

It comes after actor Ben Affleck denied matching with Emma on celebrity dating app Raya.

Emma claimed she was messaging Ben on the app during a conversation with her co-star Chrishell Stause on the fifth episode of Selling Sunset’s fifth season.

The real estate agent said: “He may or may not have been texting me…”

Emma claimed Ben used a “very sweet” opening pickup line, and asked her to grab coffee “a few times”.

Emma also alleged they were messaging “right before” he rekindled his romance with J-Lo in 2021. Despite Emma’s claims, a rep for Ben has insisted he hasn’t been on Raya in years. His representative told PEOPLE: “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.” Season 5 of Selling Sunset is on Netflix now.