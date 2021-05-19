Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn welcomes her first child with husband Christian Richard

Christine Quinn has welcomed her first child with her husband Christian Richard.

The Selling Sunset star shared the exciting news with People magazine, just three months after she announced her pregnancy.

The realtor turned reality star gave birth to a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet on Saturday, May 15.

She told the publication: “Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone.”

“It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.”

“Let’s just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!” Christine added.

Opening up about the birth, the new mum said: “It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies. I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital.”

“Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation.”

“Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy.”

Praising her husband, who she married in 2019, Christine said: “He was very calm throughout the whole process.”

“One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital.”

“It was the most magical moment of my life,” she said about holding her baby for the first time. “Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms. It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can’t believe that we created this little miracle.”