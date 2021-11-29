Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn slams ‘f***ing sick’ rumours she faked her pregnancy

Christine Quinn has slammed “f***ing sick” rumours she faked her pregnancy.

The realtor turned reality star and her husband Christian Richard welcomed a son named Christian Georges Dumontet on May 15.

The 33-year-old’s journey to motherhood was documented in the fourth season of the hit series Selling Sunset, which joined Netflix last week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Christine shared a screenshot of a message she received, which read: “Why did you fake your pregnancy?”

“It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Alongside the screenshot, Christine wrote: “K y’all are beyond f***ing sick.”

She later tweeted: “For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful.”

Christine welcomed her son two weeks before his due date, and was rushed into hospital for an emergency c-section.

The reality star admitted doctors saved both of their lives as she started “flatlining” during the birth.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Reliving the trauma on Selling Sunset about my birth experience, was one of the most difficult things I have ever done; let alone allowing these very raw, personal moments of my life captured on camera.”

“I am not often publicly vulnerable, as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

“After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting.”

“Baby C umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Baby C was seconds away from not making it. The surgeons didn’t even have time to count their tools before stitching me up as I was flatlining,” Christine revealed.

“They ran me through the X-ray machine immediately after surgery to ensure there was no remaining tools left in my body. I am so grateful for the doctors and surgeons that saved BOTH of us. I thank God everyday for my blessings, and my miracle baby.”

“Always remember life is too short and grudges are a waste of perfect happiness. Let go of what you can, and take chances. Give everything and have no regrets. Life is too short to be unhappy.”

Christine added: “With this, I realized that with the responsibility of being a role model, it requires complete authenticity, and I wouldn’t be genuine if I didn’t share my vulnerabilities in the process.”

“That to me is the true definition of being a Boss B***h.”

