Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn reveals she’s writing a book

Christine Quinn has revealed she’s writing a book.

The realtor rose to fame on the popular Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which follows the lives of glamourous real estate agents from Los Angeles based brokerage The Oppenheim Group.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-to-be wrote: “It’s happening!!!!!!!!!!”

“Hi Loves! I have a big announcement that’s dear to my heart and I wanted to share it with you all. Something super exciting is coming and I’ve been holding it in forever.”

“I can finally announce that it’s official, I am WRITING a book!” she revealed.

Replying to Christine’s tweet, one fan wrote: “it’s literally THE life guide we’ve all been needing.”

A second fan tweeted: “absolutely ecstatic about this,” while a third penned: “YAY!!! Can’t wait to read it!”

It comes after Christine hosted an incredible baby shower ahead of the birth of her first child.

The reality star is expecting her first child with her husband Christian Richard, and will document her pregnancy in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

