Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn responds to rumours she earned $9 million in commission last year

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has responded to rumours she earned $9 million in commission last year.

According to recent reports, the 31-year-old made a whopping $9 million in commission last year, as the top seller in her brokerage The Oppenheim Group.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Christine refused to confirm her exact earnings, but denied reports she made $9 mill.

Christine laughed: “I don’t think that number’s quite true, but I’ll take it!”

According to The Sun, Christine has a net worth of $2million, thanks to her success as a luxury real-estate agent.

The reality star is married to retired tech entrepreneur Christian Richard, who has a net worth of $20 million.

The couple tied the knot in December 2019, and their wedding was filmed for the third season of Selling Sunset.

