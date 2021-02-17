Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn expecting first child with husband Christian Richard

The reality star has officially confirmed the news

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is pregnant with her first child.

The reality star’s rep confirmed the news to Goss.ie, after outlets in the US reported that she’s expecting a baby with her husband Christian Richard.

Christine’s rep said: “Thrilled to officially confirm that Christine Quinn is pregnant!”

The news comes after the couple tied the knot in December 2019.

Their lavish winter wedding was documented on the third season of Selling Sunset, which has since been green lit for a fourth season.

During a previous interview with Metro, Christine shared her desire to have children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

The 32-year-old gushed: “I want two. I would love two boys. I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine.”

Ad

“I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually quite a tomboy myself. Obviously we want to travel first, but then after that we’d love to start a family.”