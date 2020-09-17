Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause hints ANOTHER person has left The Oppenheim Group

Chrishell Stause has hinted that another person has left The Oppenheim Group.

Last month, Brett Oppenheim left the luxury real estate group that he founded with his twin brother Jason – shortly after the release of season three of Selling Sunset.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain today, Chrishell hinted that another person has left the group – admitting: “Some people have left, the brokerage has split.

“If the cameras picked up now, there’s a lot to pick up on.”

The most glamorous real estate agent on the West Coast @Chrishell7 said some people have left and relationships have broken down.https://t.co/H6EBY5ZJiv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 17, 2020

“I have to say, a lot of us get along so well, it’s like a dysfunctional family. There is some splintering happening in the group but that’s real life.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it. We’re not all friends, we don’t all get along,” she added, “But we try to.”

Speaking about a potential season four of the hit Netflix show, Chrishell said: “They haven’t announced anything officially, but I think we’ll hear something very soon.”