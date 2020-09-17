Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause hints ANOTHER person has left The Oppenheim Group

Chrishell Stause has hinted that another person has left The Oppenheim Group.
Last month, Brett Oppenheim left the luxury real estate group that he founded with his twin brother Jason – shortly after the release of season three of Selling Sunset.
In an interview with Good Morning Britain today, Chrishell hinted that another person has left the group – admitting: “Some people have left, the brokerage has split.
“If the cameras picked up now, there’s a lot to pick up on.”
“I have to say, a lot of us get along so well, it’s like a dysfunctional family. There is some splintering happening in the group but that’s real life.
“I’m not going to sugar coat it. We’re not all friends, we don’t all get along,” she added, “But we try to.”
Speaking about a potential season four of the hit Netflix show, Chrishell said: “They haven’t announced anything officially, but I think we’ll hear something very soon.”
The news comes after Christine Quinn hinted at leaving the group, admitting she’s “tired of sharing screen time”.
She told Vogue magazine:“A spin-off solo show would be a great idea. I’m so tired of sharing screen time with those five other bitches — I’m done. Give me my own show already!”
The glamorous real estate also admitted she has considered leaving the group because of the favouritism in the brokerage – admitting she believed Mary Fitzgerald was favoured by co-founder Jason Oppenheim.
“If this favouritism continues, we’d absolutely [leave],” she told Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch.
“Mary gets every single listing,” she continued, “Jason just doesn’t want to do work so he just gives it to her.
“And it’s just so frustrating – he doesn’t give it to anyone else. So we’re all just like sick of it.
“There’s a scene in the trailer [for season three] actually where Maya, Heather and I are all sitting at the table and Maya is sick of the favouritism, and she’s like, ‘Would you ever leave the show?’”
“Me and Heather are both like, ‘Yeah, of course, we think about it all the time,’” she admitted, clarifying that she wasn’t going anywhere just yet: “That was headline manipulation at its best.”
