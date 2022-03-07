Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause debuts new look after getting a fringe

Chrishell Stause has debuted a brand new look, after getting a fringe.
The Selling Sunset star first showed off her new hairdo over the weekend, when she stepped out at a red carpet event with some bangs.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share more snaps of her hair transformation, Chrishell revealed she initially trialed the look with a hair piece, but has since gone for the chop.
The realtor turned reality star said: “Ok many of you have asked me about the bangs. Are they real..?”
“Well, at first they weren’t ’cause I was just testing it out. And now, I committed.”
Chrishell’s hair stylist Bradley Leake commented on the post: “She bangs’ she bangs’ 💃🏻🔥✂️❤️”
Chrishell previously tricked fans into believing she dyed her blonde locks dark brunette, but later revealed it was actually just a very realistic wig.
She said on Instagram back in December: “Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point. But for now we just toned down the front & would need to do it gradually.”
“Thank you for all the sweet comments! Always fun to change it up!”