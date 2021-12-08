Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause debuts dramatic new look after ditching her blonde locks

Chrishell Stause has debuted a dramatic new look.

The Selling Sunset star attended the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night, where she stepped out on the red carpet in a gorgeous red gown.

The realtor turned reality star looked unrecognisable as she ditched her blonde locks and dyed her hair dark brown.

Alongside photos of her new look, the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram: “Needed a change! 💃🏻 SUCH a fun show! Thank you for having me @peopleschoice 👏👏”

Chrishell’s co-star Emma Hernan commented on the post: “YAS!!!! MY SEXY TRUFFLE 😍😍😍”

Dancing With The Stars pro Emma Slater penned: “I love the dark hair on you babe!!! 😍”

Chrishell walked the red carpet solo, with her boyfriend Jason Oppenheim missing from the awards show.

The couple confirmed their romance in July, and their relationship will be a focal point in the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell’s romance with the Oppenheim Group co-founder came after her split from Keo Motsepe in February.