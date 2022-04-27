Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause announces she’s joined ITV show

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has announced she’s joined ITV show Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The unique music show sees a host of famous faces go head to head in a special karaoke competition, taking part in a number of both solo performances and group battles.

Each of the contestants is also a judge and at the end of each episode, the celebs will privately vote for their favourite and least favourite singer to decide who is eliminated.

Chrishell will join Love Island stars Laura Anderson and Kaz Kamwi, TOWIE favourites Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris, Drag Superstar A’Whora and Dancing on Ice pro skater Matt Evers on the show.

Presenter Karim Zeroual, actress Donna Preston, and social media stars Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo complete the line-up.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chrishell wrote: “UK!!! I will be headed to @itv this summer in the funniest, wackiest, scariest thing I have ever done to date!#CelebrityKaraokeClub.”

The realtor turned reality star continued: “I apologize in advance bc singing is something I only do a bit wankered 🤪but when ITV called, they said that is exactly what the show is. 😆”

“Drinks, entertainment, and hilarious chaos. So I said Chin Chin-let’s do this! 🥂😜🤷🏻‍♀️”

“*A great drinking game at home would be to have a drink every time I attempt and FAIL at the accent😜 *But please drink responsibly 🤣”

ITV2 teased: “The six-part series promises more naughty-night-out antics and VIP performances from pop stars past and present including Blue, Fleur East, S Club, Another Level’s Dane Bowers and 5ive.”

“Like previous series, every performer will also be a karaoke judge, so they’ll all need to impress their fellow celebrity competitors if they want to win. At the end of every episode someone will be sent home and new celebrities will join the competition hoping to be crowned the karaoke champion.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer with a start date to be announced.