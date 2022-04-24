Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani hits back at claims her English accent is ‘fake’

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani has hit back at claims her English accent is “fake”.

The British-Nigerian realtor joined the cast for the fifth season of the hit show, which landed on Netflix on Friday.

Original cast members Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela also returned for the new season.

Taking to Twitter after watching the new season, many viewers accused Chelsea of “faking” her accent.

One fan tweeted: “What is Chelsea’s accent on Selling Sunset? As a British person I can confirm it is not British.”

Another asked: “Am I the only person who thinks that Chelsea’s accent on Selling Sunset is fake?”

What is Chelsea’s accent on Selling Sunset? As a British person I can confirm it is not British 👀 — Zara (@LadyZara1986) April 22, 2022

why does chelsea on new selling sunset sound like nicki minaj doing her “british” accent — jonny (@itsjonny_) April 22, 2022

Seeing these excuses on Chelsea Lazkani’s accent on Selling sunset made me realise you lot don’t know any Nigerian British people 😂😂😂 that accent on Chelsea is fake AF nobody can tell me otherwise 😂 — Yours Truly (@MayimonaG) April 23, 2022

Chelsea from Selling Sunset needs to decide where her accent is from as it's on a road trip round the UK and America at the moment — Sara Cude (@SaraCude) April 22, 2022

Thank you to British Twitter for confirming my suspicion that Chelsea on selling sunset is faking that accent. — zeinab (@zeinabaay) April 23, 2022

Chelsea from Selling Sunset’s accent is giving me Anna Delvey. — Anja Human (@AnjaWintour) April 23, 2022

Am I the only person who thinks that Chelsea’s accent on Selling Sunset is fake? — izzzzrael (@_izzzz3) April 23, 2022

Chelsea addressed the comments on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, saying: “Guys, the word on the street is my accent is fake.”

The mum-of-two laughed, and explained: “I know, it’s all over the place. But listen, there’s an explanation. I have lived in four countries in my short 29 years of life.”

“I’ve lived in London, I’ve lived in Switzerland, I’ve lived in New Jersey and now I live in Los Angeles. So my accent is a mish-mosh of all the places I’ve lived. But I’m a London girl at heart, born and bred, lived in London for 21 years of my life.”

The reality star continued: “I’m losing my accent and I’m so sad about it, but it’s a circumstance thing, I live here now don’t I?”

Chelsea later clarified: “Not four countries, three countries but two different states.”

The fifth season of Selling Sunset is on Netflix now. Check out the trailer below: