Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith reveals she’s been in a secret relationship for two years

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith has revealed she’s been in a secret relationship for two years.

The real estate agent gushed over her “amazing” boyfriend in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, and explained why she has kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Amanza said: “I want to make sure that when we go public that we’re so 100% sure that nobody can affect the energy of that.”

“We came to the decision together very early on that we didn’t want to be posting about our relationship on social media and being in the public. I don’t know, it’s a slippery slope.”

The mum-of-two gushed: “He is amazing with everything, including my children. He’s just an amazing human. Hopefully, one day I will feel comfortable to share with the world, but for now, I like having him private. It’s really the only thing in my life that people don’t know about fully.”

“I think right now it’s just become more of a fun game to keep it a secret more than anything. People have taken pictures of us when we are out in public. People know. I just choose not to purposely prance it in front of the media.” Amanza explained: “A lot of times you see people posting about their relationships and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish I had that. They look so happy. They’re amazing. Look at their matching outfits, blah, blah, blah.'” “And then you find out that they were already broken up when they posted that, or they were about to break up, and you’re like, ‘Wow!’ I’m definitely not judging. This is just how me and my boyfriend have chosen to go about it.” The Netflix star added: “One negative person will just make me dwell on it for the whole day. So I don’t want to have to even filter that out with my relationship.” “Not everyone wishes you the best. I have a lot of fans that want to see me succeed because they’re rooting for me. I have just as many people that silently hope that I fail. I don’t want to give anybody any reason to rain on my parade because I’m really happy.” Amanza was previously married to NFL star Ralph Brown, who disappeared in August 2019 – leaving Amanza a single mother to their daughter Noah and son Baker. The former couple tied the knot in 2010, and divorced two years later.