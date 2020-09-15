Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith reveals she’s back in touch with former flame Danny O’Donoghue

The real-estate agent enjoyed a "whirlwind romance" with the musician back in 2012

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith has revealed she’s back in touch with her former flame Danny O’Donoghue.

Last month, the real estate agent admitted she enjoyed a “whirlwind romance” with The Script frontman back in 2012 – following her divorce from NFL star Ralph Brown.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday, Amanza said she recently reconnected with the Irish rocker on Instagram, and admitted they “had a laugh” over her naively leaking their romance to the press.

Amanza said: “I was a bit naive… I did my first Irish press and I thought that would be a cute story. Months later now, it’s followed me.”

“I actually spoke to Danny a couple of days ago on Instagram, I let him know, ‘I don’t know if you’ve seen this, but I just thought you should know I sort of leaked this to the press in your neck of the woods.'”

“We had a laugh, he was like, ‘It’s all good, you gave me a 10/10, so…,'” she joked.

Speaking to Evoke.ie last month, Amanza confessed she fell “madly in love” with Danny when The Script were filming a music video in LA back in 2012.

She said: “I met him in a bar in LA and then it was just like magic! I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s my soulmate,’ because, of course, after a divorce anyone who’s like, ‘Oh you’re awesome,’ or like, ‘You smell good,’ you’re thinking they’re your soulmate.”

“But he was super cool too… I went to London [with him], I stayed there for like a week but I didn’t go to Ireland.”

“I met Danny at an Irish pub. That was the kicker,” she explained. “I was in an Irish pub and he was with his group. I didn’t know who they were because I had been living under a rock.”

“I heard these Irish accents and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, are you guys from Ireland?’ He was like, ‘Yeah we’re shooting a music video.’ I said, ‘Oh wow, congratulations.’ I had no idea they were as big as they were.”

“I thought they were this little Irish band and they came out to big ol’ Hollywood and they were shooting a video.”

“I was thinking, oh cool good luck with that, talking to them like they were driving a road van here, taking everything they had to make their first record. Little did I know!” she confessed.

“It was fun. He may hear this and he might call me. We’ve talked a few times since the whole ending of our whatever, but it was totally cool it wasn’t bad thing or dramatic.”

“It’s just a fun story,” she added. “My whirlwind romance, it ended as fast as it lasted.”

