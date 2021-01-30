Selling Sunset star admits she was initially ‘concerned’ about Chrishell Stause’s new romance

Selling Sunset star admits she was initially ‘concerned’ about Chrishell Stause’s new...

Mary Fitzgerald has admitted she was initially “concerned” about Chrishell Stause’s new romance with Keo Motsepe.

The Selling Sunset star confirmed her relationship with the professional dancer in December, after they met on the set of Dancing With The Stars last year.

Speaking to MailOnline, Mary said she’s delighted her co-star has finally found love again, but confessed she was initially skeptical.

The realtor said: “They are so cute, I was concerned in the beginning as I was like, I don’t want her heart being broken again…”

“But Keo is awesome and Chrishell is just over the moon. They are just the cutest couple, so lovey-dovey, she deserves all the happiness.”

“I can’t wait to see what happens with them, he seems like a fantastic guy!”

“She and I have become very, very close. She’s such a sweetheart, I’m really happy to see this happen,” Mary added.

Chrishell confirmed her romance with Keo last month, just weeks before she reached a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Justin Hartley.

The former couple tied the knot in October 2017, before the actor filed for divorce in November 2019.

Their shock split played out on season three of Selling Sunset, as Chrishell claimed she was “blindsided” by his decision to file for divorce.