Selling Sunset season five trailer teases Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s romance

The Selling Sunset season five trailer has teased Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s romance.

The Netflix stars confirmed their surprise relationship in July last year, but called it quits just five months later.

Season five of their hit reality show Selling Sunset premieres on April 22, and it gives fans an insight into the beginning of their relationship.

The trailer kicks off with Chrishell and Jason displaying some serious PDA while they explore Greece with the rest of the Oppenheim group.

Jason says: “I’m in love,” while Chrishell gushes: “For now, I feel like things are going really well.”

Jason’s ex Mary Fitzgerald said: “I’d love it if Chrishell and Jason got married. I just don’t want Jason to hurt her, though.”

Christine Quinn tells Maya Vander: “I was wondering why I wasn’t getting listings, oh yeah, it’s ’cause I’m not f**king my boss.”

Christine’s comment made it back to Chrishell, who responded by saying: “That is rich coming from her. You know what? I am f**king the boss.”

Check out the full trailer below: