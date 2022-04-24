Selling Sunset season 5: Who has left The Oppenheim Group?

WARNING! This article contains spoilers.

The highly anticipated fifth season of Selling Sunset joined Netflix on Friday.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela all returned for the new season.

British-Nigerian realtor Chelsea Lazkani also joined the cast this season.

During the dramatic season, newly promoted manager of The Oppenheim Group Mary Fitzgerald warned that not everyone’s jobs in the luxury brokerage were safe.

She said: “There’s only so many seats at the office, so we’re going to have to take a look at who’s not pulling their weight.”

Although the brokerage’s co-founders Brett and Jason Oppenheim did not have to let anyone go in the end, a few cast members decided it was time to leave the brokerage and embark on new adventures.

Viewers saw Vanessa Villela, who joined the show in season 4, struggle to balance her professional life with her personal life in the new season.

The former actress started dating Nick Hardy in January last year, but the couple only saw each other occasionally as Nick travelled to the UK a lot for work while Vanessa stayed in Los Angeles.

Vanessa explained to her co-worker Amanza Smith: “I also feel a little disconnected from a lot of things right now. I’m in a long-distance relationship with my boyfriend.”

“Our relationship is so magical that our love is getting stronger and stronger and deeper and deeper, and that obviously makes it harder to be apart. So, maybe the real estate market in Los Angeles is not meant for me.”

Later, Nick showed up at the office to give Vanessa a promise ring before having to leave the country again for work.

And after grabbing lunch with Davina, who convinced her to follow her heart, Vanessa seemingly decided to move to England and she was last seen with her luggage at the airport.

The couple got engaged in January this year, after Nick proposed at the Griffith Observatory.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Vanessa wrote: “You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!”

Maya Vander also left the brokerage this season, after deciding to move to Miami to be with her husband and their children.

During her goodbye lunch with the girls, Maya said: “At the end of the day, I know I have to take a break from bouncing to LA.”

She later added: “It is, in a way, closing a chapter, and it’s bittersweet. But at the same time, I’m very excited to focus on what’s really important in life, which is my family.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Maya revealed that she has no plans to return to the series, as she is focusing on managing her own firm, Maya Vander Group.

It also looks like Selling Sunset fans will have to say goodbye to show favourite Christine Quinn, after a very dramatic season finale.

After denying accusations that she bribed one of Emma Hernan’s clients into working with her, the reality star did not show up to a meeting with Jason Oppenheim, hinting her time with the brokerage is over.

The mum-of-one has since launched her own company with her husband Christian Richard called RealOpen.com.

Selling Sunset season 5 is on Netflix now.