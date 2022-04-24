Selling Sunset is filming a reunion special for the first time

Can’t get enough of Selling Sunset? Well we have some good news for you, as a season five reunion special is coming to Netflix very soon.

For the first time in the show’s history, the cast of the hit reality show will reunite for an explosive special hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France, where they will discuss all the drama from the latest season.

New castmate Chelsea Lazkani will join Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and Jason and Brett Oppenheim in Los Angeles today to film the special.

The major storylines of season five included Chrishell and Jason’s whirlwind romance and break-up, Maya and Vanessa’s decisions to leave The Oppenheim Group, and Emma accusing Christine of bribing one of her clients to work with her.

Speaking about the reunion special, Heather told Women’s Health: “I’m excited that all the girls are going to be together in one room, and we can hash things out.”

The reunion special joins Netflix on May 6.