Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty responds to harsh criticism from beauty guru Patrick Starrr

The review of the new makeup line attracted a lot of negative attention online

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has responded to the harsh criticism it received from beauty guru Patrick Starrr.

Selena dropped her beauty line last week, aiming to “break down unrealistic standards of perfection” and “to help everyone celebrate their individuality by redefining what beautiful means”.

Since the release of Rare Beauty, beauty gurus have been taking to YouTube to post their reviews of the products – with popular makeup artist Patrick Starrr being accused of sharing a “biased” review, comparing the products to his own Sephora collection.

After posting the review on his YouTube channel last week, viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment at his “dishonest” review – accusing him of simply “comparing” Selena’s products to his own.

One Twitter user wrote: “everyone go dislike patrick starr’s review he just compared rare beauty to his own brand and tried to put her down by uplifting his own. he wasn’t even honest, he was just shady.”

Another added: “Patrick Starrr compared his own brand with Rare Beauty, while Selena said in the Nikkie tutorials video that she doesn’t see other brands as competition. The insecurities are showing here.”

Patrick Starr is super obnoxious for no reason. Saw the video of him reviewing Rare beauty which is disgusting. Constantly belittling the products from Rare, not reviewing the products but comparing them to his products instead. Worst 17 minutes of my life. — LaPetiteNonni_ (@NonniLaBelle_) September 8, 2020

I ✨hated✨ patrick starr’s review on Rare Beauty. — DANA (@97salaz) September 10, 2020

patrick starr on rare beauty review is too painful to watch lol. jealousy, unprofessional and now playing victim. what a package deal 👏👏👏 — odrie (@br0unchie) September 12, 2020

everyone go dislike patrick starr’s review he just compared rare beauty to his own brand and tried to put her down by uplifting his own. he wasn’t even honest, he was just shady — fire 🍦 (@fetishbbyy) September 6, 2020

Tbh if Patrick Starr’s line was really THAT good he wouldn’t have to shade Selena to make his brand look better 💀 — Todd Kraines (@sunflowertays) September 7, 2020

The fact that Patrick Starr basically shamed on Selena Gomez’ brand just to promote his brand is embarrassing 🥱 — Hailey Violi (@Haileyvioli) September 7, 2020

Patrick Starrr compared his own brand with Rare Beauty, while Selena said in the Nikkie tutorials video that she doesn’t see other brands as competition. The insecurities are showing here pic.twitter.com/CTyU6dK8T9 — 𝐸𝓁𝑒𝓃𝒶 🦋 (@loveforfarmiga) September 7, 2020

Following the backlash, Rare Beauty released a statement reading: “We’re so thrilled by all the great feedback on @rarebeauty so far!

“It’s so uplifting to see how much love and support we’re receiving from the community for our brand mission and our products.

“But please remember that everyone has different preferences with makeup, and not everything is going to work for everyone. That’s okay!

“@patrickstarrr is such a positive voice in this community and an incredible creator and entrepreneur so let’s all show him nothing but love!”

But please remember that everyone has different preferences with makeup, and not everything is going to work for everyone. That’s okay! @patrickstarrr is such a positive voice in this community and an incredible creator and entrepreneur so let’s all show him nothing but love! — Rare Beauty (@rarebeauty) September 10, 2020

Retweeting the statement, Patrick wrote: “Alexa play Kill Em with Kindness,” referring to a popular Selena Gomez track.

He added: “Love u @selenagomez congrats on the launch.”

Alexa play “Kill Em with Kindness”

Love u @selenagomez congrats on the launch💞💞 https://t.co/8UsaKeuIPo — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) September 10, 2020

