Selena Gomez wins praise online for body positivity photoshoot

The singer collaborated with a new swimwear line

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Selena Gomez has won praise online after sharing photos from her latest collaboration.

The singer teamed up with new swimwear company La’Mariette for a stunning photoshoot, which saw her showcase her “real” body.

Sharing a snap from the shoot to Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today!”

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do ♥️”

The former Disney Channel star also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot to her Instagram Stories.

According to the press release, La’Mariette “is all about inclusivity, body positivity and celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful”, and the line offers sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Selena for embracing her “natural” body, with many branding her a “role model”.

One tweeted: “let’s take a moment to appreciate her being 100% real in these pics. this is a positive message about bodies, celebrities have the same body types as ours but social media have distorted the way we look at them & selena gomez is trying to dismantle that with her beautiful figure.”

A second wrote: “selena gomez is the queen of having a natural realistic body and being sexy as hell and beautiful it’s true. she’s the real role model we all need.”

