Selena Gomez slams ‘tasteless’ joke about her kidney transplant on The Good Fight

Selena Gomez slams ‘tasteless’ joke about her kidney transplant on The Good...

Selena Gomez has slammed a “tasteless” joke made about her kidney transplant on The Good Fight.

In 2017, the singer underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant amid her battle with Lupus.

In the recent episode of the legal drama, character Liz (played by Audra McDonald) is asked to put together a sensitivity read for a comedian.

As part of the storyline, other characters debated what topics would be off limits and listed things such as necrophilia, autism and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.”

Taking to Twitter after the episode aired, Selena wrote: “I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently.”

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021



“I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air,” she added.

The actress then thanked her fans for their support after the hashtag #respectselena trended on Twitter.

The 29-year-old also encouraged those eligible to consider becoming an organ donor.

She wrote: “My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor.”

My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor https://t.co/4GSEiHEfEf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

Peacock, NBC Universal and the show’s executive producers apologised for the joke in a statement issued to the Hollywood Reporter.

They said: “We apologise. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health.”

“We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

Selena’s best friend Francia Raisa donated the life saving kidney in 2017, and Selena regularly thanks her for giving her the gift of life.