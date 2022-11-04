Selena Gomez reveals her medication could prevent her from carrying children

Selena Gomez has revealed her medication could prevent her from carrying children.

The former Disney Channel star told Rolling Stone: “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life.”

“However, I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Selena was prescribed numerous medications after receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis following a “mental breakdown” during her 2016 Revival tour.

However, her psychiatrist took her off all but two of the prescriptions.

“I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on,” she told the outlet. “I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking.”

The Come and Get It singer recalled feeling “gone” before she started her detox.

“There was no part of me that was there anymore,” Selena recalled.

The Only Murders in the Building actress recently celebrated her 30th birthday with a wedding-themed event, revealing to the outlet that she thought she’d be married by this stage.

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25.”

“It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that – couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

Selena suffered a “mental breakdown” during her 2016 revival tour; she performed 55 times before cancelling the remainder of her tour to take care of her mental healtg.

Speaking in a VT in her new Apple TV+ documentary My Mind and Me, the singer’s former assistant Theresa said: “At one point [Selena]’s like, ‘I don’t want to be alive right now. I don’t want to live.'”

“And I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was one of those moments where you look in her eyes and there’s nothing there. It was just pitch black. It’s so scary.”

“You’re like, ‘F**k this. This needs to end. We need to go home.’”

Selena’s longtime friend Raquelle revealed that her pal was hearing voices in her head that kept getting “louder and louder” and eventually triggered a “psychotic break”.

The singer’s mom Mandy Teefey revealed that she learned of her daughter’s breakdown through TMZ because the 30-year-old didn’t want “anything to do” with her.

After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Selena was admitted to a mental health facility to treat her pain.

“I didn’t want to go to a mental health hospital,” the Lose You To Love Me singer recalled. “I didn’t want to, but I didn’t want to be trapped in myself in my mind anymore. I thought, ‘My life is over.’ I thought, ‘This is how I’m going to be forever.’”

Selena, who suffers from lupus, suffered another mental breakdown in October 2018 after her white blood cell count drastically decreased from complications due to the autoimmune disease.

She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai in LA but demanded to be released and attempted to rip the IVs out of her veins.

The former Disney Channel star was admitted into a psychiatric facility where she received dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) – which focuses on teaching patients mindfulness, communication, emotional regulation, healthy behavioural patterns and how to respond to negative events.

In February 2018, Selena completed two weeks in rehab for depression and anxiety.

She first sought treatment at Arizona’s Dawn of the Meadows facility in 2014.

Two years later, she was admitted to a Tennessee treatment centre to focus on her mental health.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.