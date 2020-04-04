Selena Gomez reveals bipolar diagnosis

The singer opened up about her diagnosis during a candid chat with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer opened up about her mental health during a candid chat with Miley Cyrus on her Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded.

Selena said: “Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world, McLean’s Hospital, and I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar.”

“And so, when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?”

Miley invited Selena to appear on her Instagram Live show after they recently reconnected on social media.

The pair started DMing each other after Selena left a butterfly emoji in the comment section underneath one of Miley’s Instagram posts.

The former child stars were friends when they were both teenagers, but drifted apart over the past few years.

At the end of their chat, Miley told Selena: “I’m so happy to have you on the show and got to reconnect. Send me butterflies any time. When all this has moved on and we can connect, we’ll just hug.”