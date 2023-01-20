Selena Gomez responds to rumours she’s dating The Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart.

The singer was linked to the musician earlier this month, after they were spotted looking cosy on a night out in New York on January 15.

Days after photos of the pair hit headlines, Selena has taken to Instagram to clarify her relationship status.

The 30-year-old set the record straight by sharing an image reading, “I like being alone too much” along with the hashtag #iamsingle in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

While Selena has insisted she’s single, an eyewitness told Page Six that the pair were “making out like teenagers” at a bowling alley in NYC on Sunday.

Us Weekly later reported that Selena and Drew were dating, with a source telling the publication that the rumoured couple are “very casual and low-key.”

The insider said: “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

They added that Selena, 30, and Drew, 33, “go bowling and to the movies” when spending time together, and that the pair are “having a lot of fun together.”

It comes after Drew’s recent split from Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve.

Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her 2017 split from The Weeknd.

The singer was also in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, who she dated on-off from 2011 until 2018.