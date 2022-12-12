Selena Gomez reacts to viral TikTok about her relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has reacted to viral TikTok about her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The former couple dated on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after their split, the Canadian singer rekindled his romance with model Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

That July, Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.

On November 29, a TikTok user shared a video montage featuring throwback clips of Selena, claiming the former Disney Channel star’s weight was affected by her ex Justin.

The video was labelled: “The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin.”

The fan captioned the post: “He rathers models… My poor baby.”

On December 11, Selena reacted to the post by commenting a sad emoji face.

While some fans interpreted the comment as Selena agreeing with the TikTok’s claim, others took it as her being sad that her weight was being judged online.

One fan commented: “Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years,” while a second wrote: “Sad face because YOURE still discussing about her past like you know her.”

It comes after Selena described her breakup from Justin as “the best thing that ever happened to me” in her new Apple TV+ documentary ‘My Mind & Me’.