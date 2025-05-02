Selena Gomez ‘mysteriously unfollows’ her best friend – after fans spot pal out for dinner with her fiancé Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has mysteriously unfollowed her best friend Theresa Marie on Instagram.

The unusual unfollow was pointed out by eagle-eyed fans on social media, who have noted that Theresa is still following the singer.

Theresa, who last posted a photo with Selena on March 10th, is also still followed by the star’s fiancé Benny Blanco.

The mysterious unfollow was spotted after a video showing Benny on a solo outing with Theresa went viral on TikTok.

The video was originally posted by Harry Daniels, who is known for approaching celebrities to sing bad versions of their songs, at the end of March.

After the video resurfaced, fans questioned why the pair were out for dinner without Selena.

However, other fans argued that they could have been planning something for the songstress.

Selena is yet to comment on the situation.

However, she has poignantly posted loved-up photos and videos promoting her new joint album with Benny, and their music video for the album’s latest single, Talk.

Raising even more eyebrows, the 32-year-old has limited comments on all her posts, in a bid to avoid any negativity.

Selena and Theresa have been best friends for years, and initially met when they worked together.

Back in 2019, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a sweet tribute to her pal.

Posting a snap of the pair, she wrote: “I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends.”

“She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman.

“She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar.

“And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you,” she added.