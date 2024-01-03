Selena Gomez gives MAJOR update about her music career

Selena Gomez has given fans a huge update on her music career.

Starting off acting on the Disney Channel, the 31-year-old soon dove into the music industry and has released three studio albums since 2013.

Selena’s most recent single was Single Soon, a record she dropped in August last year.

Speaking on an unreleased episode of the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the singer spoke about her music career.

She told the hosts that her next album may be her last, as she revealed: “I do feel like I have one more album in me.”

Selena announced that she wants to focus on her acting career, admitting that she would “probably choose acting,” when it comes to picking between her two talents.

She continued: “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun.”

“But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like — I would like to find something to just settle on.”

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else.”

Since the release of her third album, Rare in 2020, the singer and actress has dropped a host of singles with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Ice Cream with BLACKPINK, 999 with Camilo, Let Somebody Go with Coldplay and Calm Down with Rema.

The star has also been starring in Hulu’s Emmy-nominated, Only Murders In The Building and currently owns her own makeup line, Rare Beauty.