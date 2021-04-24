We love her new 'do!

Selena Gomez debuts dramatic new look after dying her hair

Selena Gomez has debuted a dramatic new look, after dying her hair blonde.

The singer showed off her new ‘do on the official Instagram account for her Rare Beauty brand.

She captioned the post: “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now 💓.”

Selena’s hairstylist has since revealed how she achieved her bright blonde locks.

In a post shared on Instagram, Riawna Capri wrote: “Here’s how it all went down: @nikkilee901 and I started by prepping her hair with @incommon’s Crystal Serum to add protection before highlighting.”

“We then highlighted every hair on her head with @joico’s Blonde Life lightening powder and 30 volume developer. This processed for quite some time. After she lifted to a pale yellow we took the lightner off.”

“We tapped down her root with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 5NA with 5 Volume, then an all over pre tone with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 8NW + 10NW equal parts with 5 Volume, and a second toner with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10V with 5 Volume.”

“We finished the process with a full #CrystalCashmere treatment by In Common to lock everything in and bring it back to life.”

“The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and 8 hours of hair magic! Definitely worth it! Her hair looks and feels amazing!” she added.

