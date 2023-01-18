Selena Gomez ‘dating The Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart.

In photos published by Page Six, the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted on a flirty date with the musician at a New York City bowling alley on Sunday.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the pair were “making out like teenagers”.

Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart go bowling together. ♥️pic.twitter.com/B1lSNjvqQJ — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) January 18, 2023

Us Weekly later reported that Selena and Drew are dating, with a source telling the publication that the rumoured couple are “very casual and low-key.”

The insider said: “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

They added that Selena, 30, and Drew, 33, “go bowling and to the movies” when spending time together, and that the pair are “having a lot of fun together.”

The source also said that the former Disney Channel star is “so affectionate” with the rocker, adding: “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him.”

It comes after Drew’s recent split from Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve.

Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her 2017 split from The Weeknd.

The singer was also in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, who she dated on-off from 2011 until 2018.