Selena Gomez confesses why she was ‘sobbing’ after her wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has admitted the reason why she ended up “sobbing” after her wedding.

Last month, the Only Murders In The Building actress tied the knot with her partner, music producer Benny Blanco.

The couple have been in a relationship for the past two years, and announced their engagement last December.

A few weeks on from her wedding, Selena has opened up about the reason why her special day left her “sobbing”.

Speaking at a panel at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, D.C., the 33-year-old was asked about her struggles with self-doubt.

“This is how I work personally, but something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen,” Selena stated.

“So instead of being present and saying, ‘OK, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘OK, but this could all go away tomorrow. How can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’” the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer continued, before referring to her wedding day.

“I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes when wonderful things happen. I got married and then I was sobbing, because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day,’” Selena confessed.

The Rare Beauty founder went on to add that she often feels “wrapped up” in her worries, instead of allowing herself to enjoy happy moments.

Selena and Benny’s wedding took place on September 27 in California. The nuptials were a star-studded affair, with guests including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In a handwritten letter to her fans after her wedding, Selena expressed how much their support means to her.

“As I step into one of the most special seasons of my life, I can’t help but think of you, my incredible friends who have been with me through every twist, turn, and chapter,” she penned in a post on Instagram on October 2.

“From my first days on screen to the songs we’ve sung together, and now to this new beginning, your love and support have meant more to me than I could ever truly put into words,” she added.