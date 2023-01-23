Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart fuel romance rumours

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart have fueled romance rumours, after being spotted on a date night.

The former Disney Channel actress and The Chainsmokers star first sparked romance rumours last week, when they were papped looking cosy on a night out in New York.

The rumoured couple were photographed hanging out again over the weekend, as they left New York’s Torrisi Bar & Restaurant holding hands.

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to go public as a couple in new photos following a date night in New York City. https://t.co/iK0LcZiZ6p — TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2023

Their latest sighting comes just days after Selena insisted she is “single”.

The 30-year-old shared an image reading, “I like being alone too much” along with the hashtag #iamsingle in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

However, an eyewitness told Page Six that she and Drew were “making out like teenagers” at a bowling alley in NYC last weekend.

Us Weekly later reported that Selena and Drew were dating, with a source telling the publication that the rumoured couple are “very casual and low-key.”

The insider said: “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs.”

They added that Selena, 30, and Drew, 33, “go bowling and to the movies” when spending time together, and that the pair are “having a lot of fun together.”

It comes after Drew’s recent split from Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve.

Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her 2017 split from The Weeknd.

The singer was also in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, who she dated on-off from 2011 until 2018.