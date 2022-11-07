Selena Gomez addresses speculation she’s feuding with her kidney donor Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez has addressed speculation she’s “feuding” with her kidney donor Francia Raisa.

The drama sparked when the singer spoke about feeling like a bit of an outcast in the music business in an interview with Rolling Stone that was ast week.

She said: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

A portion of the quote – “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]” – was then shared to Instagram as a highlight of the interview.

Francia, who donated her kidney to Selena in 2017 amid her lupus battle, then posted a since-deleted comment that read: “Interesting.”

Fans have also pointed out that Francia was not mentioned in Selena’s new Apple TV+ documentary ‘My Mind and Me’, which details the songstress’ struggles with mental health issues over the past six years.

A TikTok user later shared a video breaking down the alleged feud, including the fact that Francia does not follow Selena on Instagram.

Selena commented on the video: “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

The 30-year-old and fellow actress Francia became close friends after they first met in 2007, when Disney and Freeform (formerly ABC) had the stars visit a children’s hospital.

In September 2017, Selena shocked fans by revealing she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer, and that Francia was the donor.

She wrote in an Instagram post at the time: “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.”

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place star continued: “Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.”

“And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”