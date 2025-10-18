Selena Gomez addresses ‘feud’ with Hailey Bieber: ‘Just leave the girl alone’

Selena Gomez has hit back against continued accusations of a ‘feud’ with Hailey Bieber.

Only Murders In The Building actress Selena previously dated Hailey’s husband, singer Justin Bieber, on and off from 2010 until 2018.

Hailey has since gone on to welcome her one-year-old son Jack Blues with Justin, while Selena tied the knot with her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, last month.

In recent days, speculation of a rivalry between the pair has sparked up again, particularly in relation to Selena’s makeup brand Rare Beauty, and Hailey’s cosmetics line Rhode.

Selena has now taken the opportunity to address the rumours herself, and has pleaded with fans to “be kind”.

In a since-deleted message on her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old penned a brief statement about Hailey.

“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever,” the former Disney star penned.

“It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind,” Selena continued, before going on to praise Hailey’s makeup brand.

“All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully now we can all stop,” she added.

The renewed speculation about a ‘feud’ between Hailey and Selena began earlier this week, when Hailey was asked how she feels about Rhode being compared to Rare Beauty.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the 28-year-old explained: “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

Hailey continued: “I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

This is not the first time that Hailey has directly addressed fan speculation about her relationship with Selena. In 2023, she appeared on Bloomberg’s ‘The Circuit with Emily Chang’ and criticised the “really dangerous” rumours.

“I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women,” she explained.

“It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous,” the model added.