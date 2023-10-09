Second celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Nikita Kanda is the second celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Asian Network presenter lost her place on the show after facing Love Island star Zara McDermott in the dance off.

Speaking to host Tess Daly after her elimination, Nikita said: “I’ve had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I’m going to miss you all. This has been a dream come true, I’m so grateful.”

Nikita’s dance partner Gorka Marquez added: “I am beyond proud of her, for someone that doesn’t have any dance experience or performance experience to come on this show and dance in front of millions of people – for three weeks, I think it’s incredible.

“You should be very proud of yourself, you have never let me down and I am very proud of you.

“This show is going to teach you so many things about yourself that you can take with you, and I take incredible memories. I’ve never laughed so much in three weeks than I did with you!”

On Saturday, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon shot to the top of the Strictly leaderboard when she received 35 points from the judges for her Charleston.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday at 6.30pm.