Sebastian Stan and Lily James transform into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson for new series

The series will premiere on Hulu

Sebastian Stan and Lily James transform into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson...

The first image of Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson has been released, ahead of their upcoming series about the former couple.

The Hulu series, called ‘Pam And Tommy’, is based on their tumultuous three-year marriage.

The photo pays homage to a 2005 snap of Pamela tugging on Tommy’s nipple ring with her teeth.

The picture was shared on the show’s official Twitter page, alongside a snap of Lily in character as Pamela in a leather outfit.

They captioned the post: “Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu.”

“Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind? #PamAndTommy.”

Seth Rogen, who is also an executive producer on the series, will star as the man who allegedly “stole” the couple’s infamous sex tape.

Pamela, 53, and Tommy, 58, were married for three years and share sons Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23.

