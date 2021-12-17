Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone amid investigation into Rust shooting

A search warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin’s iPhone in the investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The 42-year-old was tragically killed on set in New Mexico back in October, after a prop gun Alec was holding went off during a rehearsal.

According to The Guardian, the search warrant was filed on Thursday in Santa Fe county magistrate court.

The accompanying affidavit said: “There may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).”

“There were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of (police) interviews.”

The actor has previously said he was co-operating with police investigating the tragic incident.

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old broke down in tears as he spoke about the incident during an ABC News Special.

NOW STREAMING: Alec Baldwin. The first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie ‘Rust’. The emotional @ABC News Exclusive Special with @GStephanopoulos is now streaming on @Hulu. #BaldwinABC https://t.co/pLg0I1TQKU pic.twitter.com/nA1QyE2rVp — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 3, 2021

During the televised interview, Alec insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Halyna.

Recalling the day of the shooting, which occurred on set in New Mexico on October 21, Alec said he was rehearsing a scene with Halyna, who was directing his every move.

“She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle,” he said. “I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.”

In order to get the shot, the actor said he needed to cock the gun – but not fire it.

“I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off,” he recalled.

When asked if he pulled the trigger of the gun, Alec replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

The actor said he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened”, but insisted he doesn’t feel responsible for Halyna’s death.

“Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might’ve killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly,” he confessed.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“I feel that… someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.

Alec also said he doesn’t believe he will face criminal charges over the incident.

The 63-year-old said he was told the gun was “safe” by crew members in charge of checking weapons, and insisted he has “nothing to hide”

“I’ve been told by people in the know… that it is highly unlikely I would be charged with anything criminally,” he told viewers.

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he worries about being criminally charged, Alec Baldwin says: “I don’t. I’ve been told by people who are in the know…that it’s highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally.” Read more: https://t.co/zYugqKzjNu #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/msTJuJDDl1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021