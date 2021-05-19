Seann Walsh admits Katya Jones kissing scandal ‘destroyed’ him

Seann Walsh has admitted the Katya Jones kissing scandal “destroyed” him.

The comedian appeared on the show back in 2018, where he was paid up with professional dancer Katya.

The 35-year-old faced major backlash after he was pictured kissing his married dance partner while he was in a longterm relationship.

Speaking on the Take Flight podcast, Seann opened up about the toll the scandal had on his mental health.

“From that point on my life changed for ever. The panic attacks came back – big, big panic attacks and I ended up having what I later found out were Vertigo Seizures.”

“I had one the other day, I just lied down – I had to lie down in the street, it’s quite humiliating. It’s London so nobody gives a s***.”

“I have to relive what happened. Still, I can be OK then suddenly the memories of it all come back. It defeats me and beats me until the plates start spinning and I lose balance and fall and start screaming, so I still get them.”

"They're less frequent, I'd never had them before. I'm on anti-anxiety, anti-depression, it's called Sertraline. For me exercise is what helps me." "I was a very dream-like young man, I would dream of doing the Apollo, my sitcom, I was always living in this fantasy land. Then it was suddenly the first time I was living without hope," he admitted. "A kiss and a statement destroyed my dreams and who I was. What I could have been, what my life could have been, what I could have made myself was gone," Seann added. After the photos of Seann and Katya emerged, Seann's girlfriend at the time Rebecca Humphries dramatically dumped him, sharing a statement on Twitter. She wrote: "Hello there. My name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn't sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up." "It's incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends, and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK. What I have also kindly received are many offers to sell my side of the story, but I would prefer for it to be on my own terms."

"Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink," she explained. "We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour." "But – this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim. I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love." "Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you." "It's important also to recognise that in these situations those who hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability. "I think it certainly does in Sean's case. Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I'm not sorry I took the cat though. Love, Rebecca," she added. In a statement, Seann apologised for his actions, saying: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for." Meanwhile, Katya tweeted: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." pic.twitter.com/LQ55AXC9zc — Rebecca Humphries (@Beckshumps) October 8, 2018