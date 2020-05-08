Sean O’Rourke bids farewell to listeners as he hosts RTÉ radio show for the last time

The broadcaster said he's had an absolute blast!

Sean O’Rourke bids farewell to listeners as he hosts RTÉ radio show...

Sean O’Rourke bid farewell to his listeners this morning, as he hosted his RTÉ radio show for the last time.

The presenter, who announced his retirement last month, hosted his Today programme on RTÉ Radio 1 for the final time today – after seven years at the station.

At the beginning of his last show, Sean said: “Well today will be just a little bit different…”

“I really want to thank the thousands of people who wrote to me and sent messages and cards.”

“I am absolutely overwhelmed by them,” he admitted.

“Thank you most especially to those listeners who have taken the time to do that.”

“It’s been my great privilege to sit in the best current affairs chair in Irish broadcasting. I’ve had an absolute blast,” he said.

It’s the end of the #TodaySOR era… For the day that’s in it, @ali_mcconnell has had a go at distilling 7 years of interviews, debates, and craic, into a few minutes of radio… Have a listen… @RTERadio1pic.twitter.com/RJHg7Wwrt7 — Today Sean O’Rourke (@TodaySOR) May 8, 2020

Sean signed off the broadcast with a rendition of May The Road Rise To Meet You, which was performed by his own children.

The Portlaoise native began working in RTÉ in the early 1980s, and famously took over from Pat Kenny on RTÉ Radio 1 back in 2013.

Before joining RTÉ, Sean also worked as a sports journalist and features writer for The Sunday Press and was the political correspondent for The Irish Press.

RTÉ broadcaster and journalist Sean O’Rourke signed off from @TodaySor for the final time today | Read more: https://t.co/to473zmsVB pic.twitter.com/YBHSmXAiSE — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 8, 2020

