Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date REVEALED as rapper could get early release

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date has been revealed, and the rapper could get an early release.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the 55-year-old is on track to be released from prison on May 8, 2028.

As part of his term, the rapper has already completed more than a year of incarceration at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.

Additionally, this release date takes into account Comb’s good behaviour while incarcerated, which allows the First Step Act to lower his sentence beyond the 50-month limit.

As of now, there have been no reports of bad behaviour.

Earlier this month, the disgraced musician was sentenced to over four years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, the 55-year-old was given credit for time served and will serve a prison term of 36 months, or three years.

Judge Arun Subramanian also sentenced Combs to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine.

The date comes shortly after The White House responded to a report that claimed Donald Trump is “considering commuting” Sean Diddy Combs’ sentence.

On Monday, US entertainment site TMZ reported the US president was “vacillating” on whether or not to reduce the music mogul’s sentence, citing a “high-ranking White House official” as their source.

However, an official denied the claims, telling NBC that there is “zero truth to the TMZ report, which we would’ve gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news.”

Mr Trump, “not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations”, the official added.

Despite the denial from the White House, Casey Carver, a spokesperson for TMZ, said in a brief statement: “We stand by our story.”

In an update to the story on the outlet’s website, TMZ said: “The White House Communications Office is saying our story is not true. We stand by our story. Our story is accurate.”

In August, before the sentencing, Donald Trump had said that he had been approached about a possible pardon but implied he would not be granting one.

“You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well,” the president said. “But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

When asked if he was suggesting he would not pardon the rapper, he replied: “I would say so.”

“When you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult,” Donald Trump said. “Makes it more – I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.”

In the U.S., the president has the power to show mercy to people convicted of federal crimes. This is called executive clemency, and it comes in two main forms: pardon and commutation.

A pardon is when the president forgives the person for the crime. It doesn’t mean they’re innocent, but it can help restore rights they lost, like the right to vote. It’s usually given to someone who has taken responsibility and shown good behaviour.

A commutation is when the president reduces a person’s punishment, like shortening their prison sentence. But it doesn’t erase the conviction or restore their lost rights.