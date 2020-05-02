Scrubs stars post heartbreaking tributes following the death of Sam Lloyd

The actor has sadly passed away at the age of 56

Scrubs stars have posted heartbreaking tributes to Sam Lloyd, who has sadly passed away.

The actor, best known for playing lawyer Ted Buckland in the hit series, passed away on April 30 at the age of 56.

Sam had been battling cancer, after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour early last year.

Taking to Twitter, Zach Braff, who played JD in Scrubs, tweeted: “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with.”

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

“Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together.”

“He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

“Sarah Chalke, who played Elliot Reid in Scrubs, also tweeted: “Oh Sam…I feel so lucky I got the chance to know and work with you. You were the the kindest, funniest man. Sending so much love to your family. Rest In Peace.”

Oh Sam…I feel so lucky I got the chance to know and work with you. You were the the kindest, funniest man. Sending so much love to your family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/knwULwYpIb — Sarah Chalke (@sarahchalke) May 2, 2020

Kate Micucci, who played Ted’s girlfriend Stephanie Gooch on the show, shared a sweet tribute to Sam on Twitter too.

She wrote: “So sad to hear the news about Sam Lloyd. Sam was one of the warmest, funniest and most generous actors I’ve ever worked with. I loved getting to sing with him and it was an honor to play his girlfriend on Scrubs. He will be so missed.”

Series creator Bill Lawrence also tweeted a BTS photo from Scrubs, and wrote: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

So sad to hear the news about Sam Lloyd. Sam was one of the warmest, funniest and most generous actors I’ve ever worked with. I loved getting to sing with him and it was an honor to play his girlfriend on Scrubs. He will be so missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FcFEEybPMM — Kate Micucci (@katemicucci) May 2, 2020

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

