Scottish bombshell ‘set to enter’ the Love Island villa

A Scottish bombshell is reportedly set to enter the Love Island villa.

On Thursday night, Tanyel Revan became the latest Islander to be dumped from the island.

One couple is also at risk of being dumped, after the public were asked to vote for the “most compatible” couple.

A source told The UK Sun: “A Scottish bombshell is set to head into the villa and certainly has no nerves about going for the boys she wants.”

“This new arrival will be bringing some Glasgow charm, that’s for sure.”

The news comes amid reports that Casa Amor is set to happen any day now.

A source previously told the publication: “Casa Amor starts filming this weekend and then viewers will see the explosive fall out next week.”

“It’ll be one of the most dramatic Casa Amor splits ever as apart from two couples, all the relationships are so fragile.”

“Fans won’t want to miss it,” the insider revealed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

