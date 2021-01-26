Scott Disick ‘supportive’ of Kourtney Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Travis Barker

The KUWTK star has reportedly been dating Travis for a couple of months

Scott Disick is reportedly supportive of Kourtney Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Travis Barker.

The KUWTK star sparked dating rumours with the Blink-182 drummer over the weekend, when they were spotted hanging out at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

On Sunday, a source confirmed the couple’s relationship to E! News, revealing they have been dating “for a month or two” after their close friendship turned romantic.

An insider has now told the publication that Kourtney’s ex Scott is “really happy” her, and that the romance did not come as a surprise to him.

“Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he’s a great guy,” the source said.

“He’s really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it’s not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship.

“She hasn’t dated someone in a while and Scott wants her to be happy,” the insider explained, adding the former couple “are in a great place and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents.”

“There’s no romance there and he couldn’t be happier that she’s moved on.As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney’s in a good place, then Scott is happy for them.”

A second source revealed Kourtney’s family are also supportive of her new romance, saying: “The family likes Travis. They are comfortable with him and trust him.

“They have all spent a lot of time together over the years. They think he is a good guy.

“They’ve known each other forever and always hung out. It recently turned into more. Kourtney is very laid back about it and just having fun.

“They are neighbours and know a lot of the same people. It’s easy and she’s just going with it.”

“It’s not serious, it’s just what naturally happened in front of her,” the insider continued. “Travis pursued her and seems excited about Kourtney giving this a chance. She’s not saying much about it. It’s casual and a quarantine thing for now.” Kourtney and Travis live in the same Calabasas neighbourhood, and have regularly been spotted hanging out together with their kids.

Travis shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – daughter Alabama, 15, son Landon, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

Kourtney and Scott co-parent their three children – Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6.

The former couple started dating back in 2006, before splitting for good in 2015.