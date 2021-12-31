Scott Disick ‘still so upset’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker

Scott Disick is reportedly “still so upset” over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the KUWTK star in October, and at the time it was reported that Scott was “beside himself” over their engagement.

The 38-year-old dated the eldest Kardashian sister from 2006 to 2015, and the former couple share three children together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Two months after Kourtney agreed to marry her new beau Travis, PEOPLE magazine has reported that Scott is still devastated over the news.

A source told the outlet: “He’s been doing the best he can but it’s been a very difficult time for him. He’s looking for support right now.”

The Talentless founder was recently spotted hanging out with Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson in Staten Island.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Scott Disick spend movie night together at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas in Staten Island, NY. pic.twitter.com/ZUbHEJyRVB — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 19, 2021

The insider added that Kim has “been a good ear” for Scott, as she “understands” why he’s upset.

The news comes after Scott was recently seen filming the Kardashian’s upcoming Hulu series with Kris Jenner.

The series will likely shed light on Scott’s reaction to Kourtney’s engagement, as Travis’ romantic proposal was filmed for the show in October.

