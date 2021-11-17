Scott Disick spotted out with 25-year-old ex Christine Burke

Scott Disick has been spotted out with his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Christine Burke.

The former couple dated briefly in 2016, following Scott’s split from Kourtney Kardashian.

In photos published by Page Six, the pair were seen hanging out in Hollywood, California along with influencer Sergio Farias earlier this week.

It comes after Scott split from his model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin in September.

Since their breakup, Scott has also been spotted hanging out with Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross and model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

A source told E! News that the Talentless founder has been “getting back out on the dating scene and enjoying himself”, but is keeping things casual.

Scott and Amelia split shortly before his ex Kourtney announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and the former couple share three children together – Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

According to reports, Scott is “trying to keep his distance” from Kourtney following her engagement as it is “hard” for him to see her with Travis.